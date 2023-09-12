ModernGhana logo
'Poverty mentality' threatens Ghana's development; we need to change our attitude’ — Prof. Joseph Osafo

Senior Psychologist Professor Joseph Osafo has sounded a warning regarding the attitudes of some Ghanaians toward national development, and the need for a change in mindset.

Professor Joseph Osafo, the Acting Head of the Centre for Ageing Studies at the University of Ghana, expressed deep concerns about the behavior of certain citizens that hinder Ghana's development due to what he termed a "poverty mentality."

He argued that this mentality obstructs sound reasoning, leading individuals to engage in actions that are detrimental to the nation's growth.

His remarks came in reaction to recent news concerning the theft of bolts holding the bridge on the Tema motorway.

Workers from the Bridge Maintenance Unit of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) have initiated the replacement of the stolen bolts, which secure the corrugated metals in the tunnel connecting Tema Community 18 to Borteyman, as reported by the Graphic newspaper.

Shockingly, approximately 1,400 out of the 2,000 bolts holding the motorway concrete had been removed by thieves.

The incident, upon assessment, revealed that the missing bolts had compromised the structural integrity of the bridge, putting it at risk of collapsing if not repaired urgently.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Professor Joseph Osafo expressed shock why individuals would steal bolts from a bridge to risk many lives.

"Poverty is a disease. If you stay in a country where people suffer up to some level, this attitude won't be strange to you because what happens is that the people's mind is all about survival. He is not thinking about other consequences," Professor Osafo remarked.

He stressed the urgent need for a radical change in attitude among Ghanaians and advocated for improvements in the quality of life as essential measures to prevent socially disruptive behaviors.

'Poverty mentality' threatens Ghana's development; we need to change our attitude —Prof. Joseph Osafo

