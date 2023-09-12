It's a beacon of hope — KalyJay launches 'Bro Code' platform to support struggling men

Joshua Buernortey Boye-Doe known popularly as KalyJay, a Ghanaian social media influencer and activist has launched a new initiative called "The Bro Code" to assist men facing various challenges in Ghana.

According to the launch statement shared on his Twitter page on Monday, September 11, KalyJay was moved by the countless messages he received from Ghanaians seeking help with issues like healthcare bills, school fees, and basic survival.

"For far too long, the mental health and well-being of men have been overlooked and neglected, and it's high time we rectify this imbalance," he said in a portion of the statement.

The Bro Code aims to serve as "a beacon of hope" by reviewing requests from men and finding solutions to their struggles.

On the platform, individuals can share their challenges and the team will "do everything in our power" to help.

He recognizes that assistance cannot be guaranteed for all but says "we make a solemn vow to assist as many individuals as we possibly can."

Through crowd-funding and partnerships, The Bro Code seeks to "embark on a journey to change the world, one man at a time."

Its official website where requests can be submitted for reviews for support is; www.thebrocodegh.com.