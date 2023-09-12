You're not the right leader for Ghana—Akufo-Addo chides Mahama

President Nana Akufo-Addo has slammed flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama over his criticism of the Judiciary.

According to the President of the Republic, the utterances by John Dramani Mahama are dangerous to the democracy of Ghana.

He said while speaking at the 2023 Ghana Bar Association Conference in Cape Coast, that Mahama ought to be defeated in the 2024 general elections.

“Not only are these concepts of “NPP” and “NDC” judges new in our public discourse, they are also extremely dangerous, and represent the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by any allegedly responsible politician of the 4th Republic. They provide another reason, if more were needed, why right-thinking citizens should ensure the defeat in 2024 of the man whom the first Special Prosecutor identified as Government Official No.1, in the still unresolved Airbus Bribery Scandal,” President Nana Akufo-Addo stated.

On Saturday, September 2, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had appointed 80 to 100 NPP judges to the bench in order to avoid accountability.

He urged NDC members to "balance out" the bench during the closing ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the NDC.