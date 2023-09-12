ModernGhana logo
‘Your followers singing hosanna and hailing you did so for their selfish interest’ — Kwesi Pratt to Alan

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has offered some words of advice to Alan Kyerematen following his shocking withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) upcoming flagbearership election.

Alan Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the NPP flagbearer race was announced due to intimidation and unfair treatment by the party.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, September 5, Alan Kyerematen pointed out what he perceived as strategic bias in the Special Delegates Conference in favour of one particular aspirant.

"After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant," he stated.

He added, “The level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party.

"The fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eye sight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party.

“This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable,” he said.

Despite Alan Kyerematen's popularity and influence within the NPP, he managed to secure only 95 votes in the NPP super delegates election, placing third among the top five candidates set to contest the party's primary on November 4.

Kwesi Pratt commented on the matter during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

Mr Pratt emphasised, "Not every person who follows you singing hosanna likes you or accepts your message."

“The lot of people following you, singing hosanna and hailing you are doing so for their selfish interest; not because they love you. This is a big lesson for everyone," he expressed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
