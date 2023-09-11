ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.09.2023 Education

Repay your outstanding loan balance within one month – SLTF tells Student loan defaulters

Repay your outstanding loan balance within one month – SLTF tells Student loan defaulters
11.09.2023 LISTEN

The Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has published the names of Student loan defaulters.

In a notice, in the Daily Graphic of Monday, 11 September 2023, the SLTF noted: “We refer to the loan you contracted with the Students Loan Trust Fund when you accessed students loan on the terms and conditions stated therein, whilst a student at the tertiary level in Ghana.

“We refer also to the options in the loan agreement to pay of your loan during the period of your study; national service; one more year moratorium after national service, and an average of eight years additional repayment period subject to your programme of study; within which to pay off the loan and interest, and to which you have failed, neglected and/or refused to pay up.”

The SLTF therefore called on student loan defaulters to pay up the amount owed “within one month” after the publication of the list of defaulters.

It added: “Failure to do so is an admission of the debt; and shall be deemed a judgment on the amount in addition to costs of five percent of the debt entered by the Circuit Court against you and your guarantor.”

Source: classfmonline.com

Top Stories

4 hours ago

You shouldve built on my 2016 66.06 of FOB price of cocoa; 52.7 a rip-off – Mahama chides Akufo-Addo You should’ve built on my 2016 66.06% of FOB price of cocoa; 52.7% a rip-off – M...

4 hours ago

No Ghanaian leader has been as irresponsible as Akufo-Addo in destroying our economy – Kwakye Ofosu No Ghanaian leader has been as irresponsible as Akufo-Addo in destroying our eco...

4 hours ago

Concepts of NPP and NDC judges extremely dangerous – Akufo-Addo Concepts of NPP and NDC judges extremely dangerous – Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

It will be easier for NDC to win 2024 elections than to lose - Yamin It will be easier for NDC to win 2024 elections than to lose - Yamin

4 hours ago

SR: I can serve the party if Im alive, I wont be attending meetings at Regional chairmans residence – NPP secretary S/R: I can serve the party if I’m alive, I won’t be attending meetings at Region...

4 hours ago

Alan is a bona-fide member of NPP; disengage from sheepishly throwing your professional credibility away – Owusu-Bempah jabs Prof. Gyampo, Kobby Mensah Alan is a bona-fide member of NPP; disengage from sheepishly throwing your profe...

4 hours ago

Leaked IGP tape: Its sad Atta Akyea is entertaining treacherous officers against Dampare – Franklin Cudjoe Leaked IGP tape: It’s sad Atta Akyea is entertaining treacherous officers agains...

4 hours ago

I will not set aside due process in the fight against corruption – Akufo-Addo I will not set aside due process in the fight against corruption – Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo It’s not my job to clear any member of my government accused of corruption – Aku...

4 hours ago

Bawumia saddened by devastating earthquake in Morocco Bawumia saddened by devastating earthquake in Morocco

Just in....
body-container-line