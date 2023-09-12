12.09.2023 LISTEN

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has running commentaries on the recent withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race, describing the seasoned politician as "too noble and soft for the kind of politics we do in this country."

Allotey Jacobs made these remarks during a discussion on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show about Alan Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the NPP's presidential race.

He emphasized that "in politics, there's the good, the bad, and the ugly," suggesting that navigating these complexities is crucial for success.

According to Allotey Jacobs, those who failed to adapt to the strategies often describe the system as "unfair."

He suggested that Alan Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the race might have been influenced by his perceived inability to thrive in such a hot political environment.

"He's too noble for the kind of tactical politics that often dominates our political landscape," Allotey Jacobs remarked.

Allotey Jacobs noted that Alan Kyerematen's performance in the recent NPP Super Delegates Conference is evidence that he has lost popularity in politics.

"He's faded out of the system," Allotey Jacobs said, explaining his interpretation of Alan's performance.