ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
12.09.2023 Headlines

Your comments are not befitting of a statesman; your serial callers and communicators should've done that — Assafuah blasts Mahama over judiciary comments

Your comments are not befitting of a statesman; your serial callers and communicators should've done that —Assafuah blasts Mahama over judiciary comments
12.09.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah has expressed his disappointment in former President John Dramani Mahama for his recent remarks concerning the Judiciary, describing them as "unfortunate and condemnable."

Mr Mahama's comments were made during an NDC Lawyers' Conference where he accused President Nana Akufo Addo of parking the judiciary with judges aligned with NPP.

Addressing the conference, Mr Mahama urged NDC lawyers to consider joining the bench, emphasizing that President Akufo Addo had appointed 80 to 100 judges during his tenure.

He claimed that the President's actions were an attempt to occupy the judiciary with NPP judges who would shield his administration from accountability after leaving office.

Mahama stated, "He's packed the court, and we know that they've packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office.

“So all manner of people who have been known to be partisan, to have been executives of their party who are in the legal profession have been leapfrogged onto the Superior courts and other places," he added.

In reaction to these comments, on Peace FM’s ‘The Platform programme’, the Old Tafo MP expressed his disapproval of Mahama's comments, characterizing them as unbecoming of a statesman.

He indicated that such statements should be coming from party serial callers and communicators and not his calibre.

"This is not befitting of a statesman. He should've left these comments for the serial callers and communicators. This should not be coming from a former President.

“Even me, I don't speak like that...there's a thin line between someone who is neutral and impartial," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Infamous jocular Bawumia couldnt give failed our economy a showdown but promising NDC one – Mahamas Aide Infamous jocular Bawumia couldn’t give failed our economy a showdown but promisi...

6 hours ago

Mahamas judiciary criticism provides more reason why he should be defeated in 2024 – Akufo-Addo Mahama’s judiciary criticism provides more reason why he should be defeated in 2...

7 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo speaking at the GBA Conference on Tuesday, September 11, 2023. We condemn Akufo-Addo’s linking of Mahama to Airbus Scandal at our Conference – ...

7 hours ago

Accra-New York Delta Airlines allegedly land on Island leaving passengers stranded amid oxygen level concerns Accra-New York Delta Airlines allegedly land on Island leaving passengers strand...

7 hours ago

Sta Addsams Enterprise not issued permit, operated at night —Minerals Commission on deadly quarry explosion Sta Addsams Enterprise not issued permit, operated at night —Minerals Commission...

7 hours ago

NDC is afraid of my candidature, North and Zongo communities will vote for NPP — Bawumia NDC is afraid of my candidature, North and Zongo communities will vote for NPP —...

7 hours ago

Leaked tape: It's absurd the committee keeps entertaining storytelling antics of witnesses — Franklin Cudjoe Leaked tape: It's absurd the committee keeps entertaining storytelling antics of...

7 hours ago

Your rantings about Alan Kyerematen stepping down from NPP Flagbearer race disingenuous—Owusu-Bempah blasts Gyampo, Kobby Mensah Your rantings about Alan Kyerematen stepping down from NPP Flagbearer race disin...

8 hours ago

Police grab popular radio presenter for having anal sex with daughter Police grab popular radio presenter for having anal sex with daughter

8 hours ago

My gov't has never put pressure on OSP, CID, EOCO and CHRAJ over corruption probes of my appointees - Akufo-Addo My gov't has never put pressure on OSP, CID, EOCO and CHRAJ over corruption prob...

Just in....
body-container-line