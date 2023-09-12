12.09.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah has expressed his disappointment in former President John Dramani Mahama for his recent remarks concerning the Judiciary, describing them as "unfortunate and condemnable."

Mr Mahama's comments were made during an NDC Lawyers' Conference where he accused President Nana Akufo Addo of parking the judiciary with judges aligned with NPP.

Addressing the conference, Mr Mahama urged NDC lawyers to consider joining the bench, emphasizing that President Akufo Addo had appointed 80 to 100 judges during his tenure.

He claimed that the President's actions were an attempt to occupy the judiciary with NPP judges who would shield his administration from accountability after leaving office.

Mahama stated, "He's packed the court, and we know that they've packed the court because they want to avoid accountability after they have left office.

“So all manner of people who have been known to be partisan, to have been executives of their party who are in the legal profession have been leapfrogged onto the Superior courts and other places," he added.

In reaction to these comments, on Peace FM’s ‘The Platform programme’, the Old Tafo MP expressed his disapproval of Mahama's comments, characterizing them as unbecoming of a statesman.

He indicated that such statements should be coming from party serial callers and communicators and not his calibre.

"This is not befitting of a statesman. He should've left these comments for the serial callers and communicators. This should not be coming from a former President.

“Even me, I don't speak like that...there's a thin line between someone who is neutral and impartial," he stated.