Concepts of NPP and NDC judges extremely dangerous – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has kicked against the politicisation of the country’s judiciary.

Speaking at the 2023 Ghana Bar Conference, the President said the concepts of NPP and NDC judges must not be entertained.

He said while the concept is new, it is extremely dangerous and represents the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary.

“Not only are these concepts of “NPP” and “NDC” judges new in our public discourse, they are also extremely dangerous, and represent the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by any allegedly responsible politician of the 4th Republic,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He added, “They provide another reason, if more were needed, why right-thinking citizens should ensure the defeat in 2024 of the man whom the first Special Prosecutor identified as Government Official No.1, in the still unresolved Airbus Bribery Scandal.”

This appears to be a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama who has been criticised in the past week after he urged NDC lawyers to improve their craft in order to receive appointments as judges when he becomes President after winning the 2024 General Election.

This was after the flagbearer of the opposition party accused President Akufo-Addo of appointing NPP lawyers as Judges to ensure his government escaped accountability.

"Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people onto the bench.

“So, I encourage some of you to look at careers on the bench so that we can balance out what the current situation is. We must be prepared as NDC legal persons to also go onto the bench so that we can balance out the judiciary,” John Dramani Mahama urged.