Upholding peace and rule of law key to attracting investment — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has emphasized the importance of maintaining Ghana's reputation for peace, security and rule of law.

Speaking on Monday, September 11, at the 2023 Bar Conference in Cape Coast, the President noted that it will attract the needed investments for the country.

Akufo-Addo stressed that maintaining democratic norms and principles are major incentive for investors looking to do business in a stable climate.

By upholding Ghana's track record, Akufo-Addo emphasised the country can continue positioning itself as an attractive destination for investors.

"We will attract the requisite investments if we continue to hold ourselves as a haven of peace, security and stability; and if we continue to show that we are a country where the separation of powers is real and the principles of democratic accountability and respect for the rule of law, individual liberties and human rights are firmly entrenched in our body politic," the president stated.

The president's comments come as Ghana aims to boost international investment flows to drive economic growth and job creation.

Akufo-Addo has previously pledged to build an environment conducive for investors by tackling corruption and strengthening institutions.