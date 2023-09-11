ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Upholding peace and rule of law key to attracting investment — Akufo-Addo

Headlines President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has emphasized the importance of maintaining Ghana's reputation for peace, security and rule of law.

Speaking on Monday, September 11, at the 2023 Bar Conference in Cape Coast, the President noted that it will attract the needed investments for the country.

Akufo-Addo stressed that maintaining democratic norms and principles are major incentive for investors looking to do business in a stable climate.

By upholding Ghana's track record, Akufo-Addo emphasised the country can continue positioning itself as an attractive destination for investors.

"We will attract the requisite investments if we continue to hold ourselves as a haven of peace, security and stability; and if we continue to show that we are a country where the separation of powers is real and the principles of democratic accountability and respect for the rule of law, individual liberties and human rights are firmly entrenched in our body politic," the president stated.

The president's comments come as Ghana aims to boost international investment flows to drive economic growth and job creation.

Akufo-Addo has previously pledged to build an environment conducive for investors by tackling corruption and strengthening institutions.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah probe clearly shows I'm not 'clearing agent' and don't manipulate anti-graft bodies - Akufo-Addo Cecilia Dapaah probe clearly shows I'm not 'clearing agent' and don't manipulate...

3 hours ago

Minority suspends OccupyBoG protest again; sets October 3 as new date Minority suspends OccupyBoG protest again; sets October 3 as new date

3 hours ago

Mahama angry over courts delay in hearing injunction application against EC Mahama angry over court’s delay in hearing injunction application against EC

3 hours ago

Clearing appointees of corruption allegations not my job — Akufo-Addo Clearing appointees of corruption allegations not my job — Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Epilepsy cases surge in Nkoranza North District – Mental Health Coordinator Epilepsy cases surge in Nkoranza North District – Mental Health Coordinator

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Either power changes hands or the eight is broken — Akufo-Addo Election 2024: Either power changes hands or the eight is broken — Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

Minority settles impasse with Police; protest against BoG Governor to come off on October 3 Minority settles impasse with Police; protest against BoG Governor to come off o...

5 hours ago

2024 General Election: Dont vote for a man identified as Govt official 1 in Airbus Scandal – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians 2024 General Election: Don’t vote for a man identified as Gov’t official 1 in Ai...

5 hours ago

Plot against Dampare: Continuous probe by committee after confessions is a grand comedy of error – Franklin Cudjoe Plot against Dampare: Continuous probe by committee after confessions is a grand...

8 hours ago

Kwame Asuah Takyi, Comptroller-General of Immigration GIS screams at alleged extortionists

Just in....
body-container-line