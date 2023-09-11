Mahama’s judiciary criticism provides more reason why he should be defeated in 2024 – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has strongly condemned former President John Mahama over recent remarks accusing him of packing the judiciary with NPP judges.

Speaking at the 2023 Ghana Bar Conference on Monday, September 11, at Cape Coast, Akufo-Addo described Mahama's claims of "NPP" and "NDC" judges "extremely dangerous.”

He noted that the NDC flagbearer’s criticism represents "the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by any allegedly responsible politician of the 4th Republic."

The president cited Mahama's judiciary accusations as "another reason, if more were needed, why right-thinking citizens should ensure the defeat in 2024 of the man whom the first Special Prosecutor identified as Government Official No.1, in the still unresolved Airbus Bribery Scandal."

At a lawyers' conference, Mr Mahama first accused Akufo-Addo of appointing sympathetic judges to the Supreme Court in order to protect the government from accountability once it leaves office.

He added that the President has made 80 to 100 appointments of NPP judges to the judiciary since he assumed office in 2017.

The former President urged the NDC lawyers to build up their capacities to be appointed to the judiciary to balance the difference the composition of the bench.