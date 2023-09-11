ModernGhana logo
Accra-New York Delta Airlines allegedly land on Island leaving passengers stranded amid "oxygen level concerns"

11.09.2023 LISTEN

Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight from Accra to New York were reportedly stranded on an island in the Atlantic Ocean after the plane diverted due to reported issues with oxygen levels on board.

The flight, Delta DL157 departing Kotoka International Airport on Friday night, did not reach its intended destination in New York.

The plane made an emergency landing on Terceira Island in the Azores, according to Ghanaian tech executive Derek B Laryea, known well as HelicopterMan.

In a tweet, Laryea said "This will only heighten folks' existing transatlantic anxieties, as a rep is alleged to have advised passengers to 'be grateful that they allowed us to be here and our plane didn’t crash in the sea.'"

He reported that the decades-old Boeing 767 aircraft carrying passengers to JFK Airport was grounded on the Portuguese island for nearly 14 hours before a replacement plane arrived to transport them onward.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was reportedly aboard the distressed flight. The frightening incident caused significant reputational damage and commercial losses, Laryea noted.

Delta Air Lines is yet to issue an official statement on the emergency landing which sparked panic.

"I am still looking for a public statement by Delta as I continue to wonder why Airlines are having a free accountability life operating at Kotoka," Laryea tweeted.

