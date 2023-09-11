I will not set aside due process in the fight against corruption – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his government will do everything to fight corruption.

However, he says his government will not set aside due process in the bid to fight corruption in the country.

The President emphasised this while delivering an address at the 2023 Ghana Bar Association (GBA) Conference on Monday, September 11, at the University of Cape Coast.

“It is not my job to clear anybody accused of wrongdoing or engaging in corruption and corruption-related offenses. That is the job of the courts.

“For my part, I will not set aside due process in the fight against corruption…My government is fighting corruption with concrete deeds….The law must truly be no respecter of persons,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

Speaking on the increasing trend of corruption in the country, the President said it is largely because professionals like accountants, lawyers, and bankers are involved in the chain.

“The manifestations of corruption are getting increasingly complex as it often occurs with the aid of professional enablers such as accountants, lawyers, bankers, real estate agents, and opaque financial systems,” President Akufo-Addo said as he expressed worry.

He added that with this in mind, government will continue to support and commit resources to the relevant institutions including security agencies to ensure they are able to fight corruption in the country.