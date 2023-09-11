It’s not my job to clear any member of my government accused of corruption – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that he is committed to the fight against corruption.

To this end, he has admonished the courts and various institutions responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption to be up and doing.

Speaking at the 2023 Ghana Bar Conference on Monday, September 11, President Akufo-Addo stressed that it is not his job to clear officials in his government accused of corruption.

He said that is the work of the courts and he will allow institutions charged to take up such matters to do their work.

He said this is why he has allowed for due process following allegations of corruption levelled against former Sanitation Minister Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah after huge sums of money were found in her possession.

“It is not my job to clear anybody accused of wrongdoing or engaging in corruption and corruption-related offenses. That is the job of the courts.

“The latest episode involving the former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah is evident for all to see. I’m not aware of any government in office subjecting its officers to such investigations and inquiries under the Fourth Republic.

“For my part, I will not set aside due process in the fight against corruption,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said at the event held at the University of Cape Coast.

During his address, President Akufo-Addo called on the judiciary to help instill public confidence through the delivery of justice.

He assured that his government will continue to resource various institutions and law enforcement agencies to fight corruption in the country.