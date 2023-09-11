Bawumia saddened by devastating earthquake in Morocco

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to the earthquake that hit Morocco over the weekend.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit Morocco’s Atlas Mountains region on Saturday.

The earthquake’s epicentre was located in Al-Haouz province in the High Atlas of the mountains, about 75km (44 miles) from Marrakesh which is Morocco’s fourth largest city.

In the last couple of days, there have been over 2,000 deaths confirmed and hundreds injured.

Reacting to the news of the earthquake, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed sadness while extending his condolences to Moroccan leader King Mohammed VI and all the people in the North African country.

“My deepest condolences to King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco, for the devastating earthquake that has claimed several lives and left many others injured.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Morocco in this trying moment of grief and sadness,” Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Bawumia said.

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo extended Ghana’s condolences to King Mohammed VI and his people, describing the earthquake as tragic.