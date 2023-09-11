Leaked tape: It's absurd the committee keeps entertaining storytelling antics of witnesses — Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the president of the policy think tank IMANI Africa has voiced his displeasure with the manner and way the seven-member ad hoc committee is going about with its investigation of the leaked tape allegedly plotting to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from his position.

According to Mr. Cudjoe, witnesses Superintendent George Asare, COP Alex Mensah and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi engage in unnecessary storytelling.

In an interview with Citi TV, he said the proceedings ought to have been halted when the witnesses confirmed their voices in the leaked tape.

“What is happening initially, obviously I thought was a waste of everybody’s time because the three men involved have confessed to having their voices and then to some of the things that were attributed to them, they said yes. For me, the committee’s work ended there.

“I don’t know why the committee chairman is entertaining storytelling and then we all of a sudden we are into some circles of comedy of errors,” Franklin Cudjoe stated.

The former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has confirmed the validity of the contentious leaked tape which purportedly captured a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, from his position.

Bugri Naabu made the confirmation when he appeared before the Parliamentary Ad-Hoc Committee which was convened to delve into the alleged plot against the IGP on Monday, August 28, 2023.

In a candid admission, Bugri Naabu confirmed that the crucial conversation, which sparked controversy.

He further identified the three police officers as Commander Asare, COP Mensah, and Superintendent Gyebi.

COP George Alex Mensah, another implicated police officer captured in the leaked tape has however strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape.

COP Mensah claims that the tape has been doctored and does not accurately reflect the content of the original conversation with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.

During his appearance before the committee on August 31, 2023, COP Mensah expressed his inability to verify several details on the tape.

He also firmly stated that there was no plan to remove the IGP, emphasizing that the tape circulating has been heavily edited though confirmed his voice in the tape.

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the 7-member ad-hoc committee said Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is expected to appear before the committee on Tuesday, September 12.