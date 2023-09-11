Presidents should not appoint IGP — Appiah Simon Jnr.

11.09.2023 LISTEN

Mr. Appiah Simon Jnr, an NDC communicator in the Biakoye Constituency in the Oti region says the constitution should be amended to remove the power vested in Presidents to appoint the Inspector General of Police in Ghana.

He says it gives room for partisan politics to meddle in the affairs of the Ghana Police Administration.

Commenting on the leaked tape plotting to oust the IGP; George Akuffo Dampare, Mr. Appiah said on Dream FM's morning show hosted by Nana Yaw Asiamah that the plot and many other bad conducts are happening in Police administration since the selection and appointment process is done by the president with party members recommending their favorites.

"The issue of a president appointing an IGP has its advantages and disadvantages. Some people argue that the president should determine who he can work with, he should be able to choose who he is comfortable with. That is okay but let us also remember that the nation belongs to all of us hence the president should also be able to work with whoever is competent in their field irrespective of where they come from. It is imperative to note that the IGP works for the state and not the president," Mr. Appiah said.

According to him, the Ghana Police Service is politically biased. "People should be made to rise to the top through the ranks and the govt must be cool to work with them," he stated.

Mr. Appiah suggested that other critical and sensitive positions too should be devoid of political appointments.

"The appointments of not only the IGP, but the auditor general, bog governor, attorney general, special prosecutor, NIB and the critical and sensitive positions. They should be made to rise through the ranks in their field of service.

"Just like teachers and police, after every four years they are made to write promotion exams then promoted to the next level, I think these critical positions should also be made to rise through the ranks," he stated.

He added that the power to make these appointments should be given to non-partisan independent bodies to handle.

"An independent body should be instituted to determine who becomes the next head after the system allowed them to rise to those ranks. If an independent body per every service is instituted, they can vote who becomes the next igp, or head out of a pool of qualified persons," Mr Appiah added.

He reiterated that if politicians continue to appoint these heads there will be trust issues. "If partisan politics is allowed to take a doll on the police service especially, there will be mistrust. The independent body selection will ensure confidence, sanity and trust in the service," he stated.

Mr Appiah added, "If you listen to the leaked tape you will realize that people are lobbying for the position. If that happens and persons who are of lower rank are chosen then you see them undermining each other."