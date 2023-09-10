Report Immigration officers who extort money from you – Public told

10.09.2023 LISTEN

Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has urged the public to report its officers who extort money from them at Immigration Inland Checkpoints.

This comes on the back of claims that some officers stationed at the Immigration Inland Checkpoints were extorting money from members of the public, especially at the Northern frontiers of the country.

“It has come to the attention of the Management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) that some Officers stationed at the Immigration Inland Checkpoints are alleged to be extorting monies from members of the public, especially at the Northern frontiers of the country,” GIS said on a statement.

“Any member of the public who is extorted by an Immigration Officer at any of the inland checkpoints is to take note of his or her name tag and the duty post where it occurred and report to the nearest Immigration Service Office or the Immigration Professional Standards and Ethics Section at the Regional or National Headquarters,” GIS added.

GIS in the statement issued on Sunday said the inland checkpoints are there to serve as a second layer of passenger profiling to be able to counter any entry of extremist groups into the country, to safeguard national security and also for the safety of the traveling public.

“These inland checkpoints are technically a part of the border lines and consequently have security protocols that members of the traveling public are to follow.”

The Ghana Immigration Service further cautioned Commanders in the various regions and sectors to ensure that officers posted to these checkpoints conduct themselves professionally.

—citinewsroom