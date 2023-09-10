Moroccan King consoles earthquake victims, orders immediate rebuilding of victims' homes

10.09.2023 LISTEN

King Mohammed VI and Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan on Saturday chaired a working session dedicated to examining the situation following the earthquake that occurred Friday, September 8, and caused human and material losses in various regions of the kingdom.

The officials present briefed HM King Mohammed VI on the latest developments in the affected prefectures and provinces, notably in some localities that were inaccessible during the evening and where the situation point and relief intervention were not possible until sunrise.

During the session, the officials informed the High Royal Attention of the measures taken to quickly address this large-scale natural catastrophe.

These emergency measures, subject to instructions and constant follow-up by HM King Mohammed VI, since the first moments that followed the earthquake and witnessed the intervention of the Royal Armed Forces, local authorities, security services and Civil Protection units, as well as the ministries concerned, focused notably on Reinforcing the national blood stock, Suppling drinking water to affected areas, Distributing food kits, tents and blankets to the affected population and Quickly resuming public services

In this regard, it should be recalled that upon the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), the Royal Armed Forces urgently deployed significant human and logistical air and land resources, as well as specialized intervention modules based on search and rescue teams and a medical-surgical field hospital.

HM King Mohammed VI has given His Very High Instructions to expeditiously continue field relief efforts, as well as: Immediately set up an inter-ministerial commission in charge of carrying out an emergency rehabilitation and aid programme to reconstruct as soon as possible the destroyed homes in the affected areas.

Also, provide care to people in distress, notably orphans and vulnerable people, provide immediate care to all people who found themselves without shelter following the earthquake, notably in terms of housing, food and other basic needs.

Encourage economic operators for a quick resumption of activities in the areas concerned, open a special bank account at Treasury and Bank Al Maghrib to receive the voluntary solidarity contributions of citizens as well as private and public instructions.

Other measures include ensuring the full mobilization of the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, with all its components, to support citizens in affected areas and create reserves and stocks of basic necessities (medicines, tents, beds, food…etc.) in every region of the Kingdom to prepare for any type of disaster.

It was also decided to observe three days of national mourning, with the half-masting of national flags on all public facilities.

His Majesty the King, Commander of the Faithful, also gave His High Instructions to the minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to perform the Absent Prayer (Salat Al Ghaib) in all mosques throughout the Kingdom, for the repose of the victims’ souls.

The Sovereign also expressed the sincere thanks of the kingdom of Morocco to all brotherly and friendly countries that expressed their solidarity with the Moroccan people on this situation, and many of which expressed their readiness to provide aid in these special circumstances.

This working meeting was attended by Government Head, Aziz Akhannouch, Interior Minister, Abdelouafi Laftit,, Health and Social Protection Minister, Khalid Ait Taleb, as well as Lieutenant General Mohamed Berrid, Inspector General of FAR and Commander of the Southern Zone, Lieutenant General Mohamed Haramou, Commander of the Royal Gendarmerie, Brigadier General Mohamed Elabbar, Inspector of FAR Military Health Service, Brigadier General Mohamed Elabbar, Lieutenant Colonel Ihssane Lotfi, General Director of Civil Protection, Abdellatif Hammouchi, General Director of National Security, Director General of National Territory Surveillance, Mohamed El Azami, coordinator and member of the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity’s Board.

GNA