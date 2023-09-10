ASA Savings and Loans donates to Nsawam Government Hospital to improve healthcare delivery

ASA Savings and Loans Ltd as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities has made a donation to the Nsawam Government Hospital to improve healthcare delivery.

The donated items include a high-speed computer set and a multi-purpose printer machine.

These IT equipment have been made available to the hospital to help improve healthcare delivery in the era of fast-rising digitalisation.

In addition to the IT equipment, ASA Savings and Loans also donated two large waste bins to improve sanitation and help with the segregation of waste.

Speaking to the media after receiving the items on behalf of the Nsawam Government Hospital, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr. Kwabena Awuku commended ASA Savings and Loans for the kind gesture and extended the appreciation of management of the hospital to the Savings and Loans company.

He assured that not only will the donated items be put to good use but the hospital will also ensure that they are well taken care of.

“Thank you so much ASA Savings and Loans. Nsawam Government Hospital will be forever grateful for this donation that you’ve made to the institution. On behalf of management, we want to say a very big thank you to the management of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd.

“We want to say that these items that you have provided will go a long way to help us take better care of our clients when it comes to IT. As we are all moving towards an e-health-based service this is truly timely and Nsawam Government Hospital is so grateful. We promise that we will take good care of it and ensure that the purpose for which it is intended for will be executed to the latter,” Dr. Kwabena Awuku said.

The donation to the Nsawam Government Hospital was led by ASA Savings and Loans Nsawam Area manager Mr. Samir Sani.

He was in the company of the Branch Manager, Mrs. Comfort Tagoe, and the CSR Manager, Richard Nartey.

The company’s pledge is to continue undertaking more CSR activities to give back to society and make a change in the communities where it operates.