Recreational pursuits help people avoid suicide

Mr. Pious Tay, the Tema Metro Health Directorate's Mental Health Coordinator, has stated that engaging in recreational and physical activities can help reduce suicidal thoughts.

Mr. Tay outlined many strategies for preventing suicidal thoughts, saying that focusing one's energy on uncharted territory or leisure activities can help to clear the mind of such thoughts.

The participation of a person in leisure activities, charitable activities, new professional pursuits, or new knowledge pursuits will assist in soothing one's mind, he emphasized, as depression is frequently linked to suicide.

The Tema Metro Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Services has joined forces with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office to engage in a month of relentless public advocacy to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is an awareness day always observed on September 10th, every year, in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides, with various activities around the world since 2003.

Speaking on the subject of "Depression," Mr. Tay emphasized that suicides are preventable during an appearance at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office health project "Your Health: Our Collective Responsibility," which is a major platform for assisting in public education and promoting domestic action to prevent suicides.

Mr. Tay stated that "diversional therapy," in which one's thoughts are redirected into doing new tasks, helps the person. Suicide is typically accompanied by millions of thoughts about a problem that constantly confronts the person.

He emphasized once more the importance of finding a trusted confidant to whom one can physically confide and hold discussions, even though social media platforms may occasionally help a person deal with suicidal thoughts or melancholy.

With continued physical or recreational action and positive thoughts, he emphasized, suicidal ideas get weaker. He said that over time, this exercise diminishes suicidal thoughts and eliminates all negative thoughts.

"Walking, having wholesome conversations, picking up a skill, and participating in community activities can also help in the prevention of suicide or depression," he declared.

The community, parents, siblings, and others should keep an eye out for certain signs in their children, siblings, or the community in order to prevent a person from committing suicide, according to Mr. Tay, who noted that the fight against suicide remained a collective task because every individual is responsible for containing and minimizing the situation.

He recommended everyone focus their energies on creating new things, finding confidants and individuals they can trust, and, most importantly, being approachable and aware of their surroundings.

He said that everyone who seeks mental health counsel has access to mental health services and centers, not just those with mental problems.

The International Association of Suicide Prevention (IASP) originally created World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), and Tema Metro Health Director Dr. Sally Quartey remarked that this year's awareness-raising is focused on the universal subject "Creating Hope through Action."

Dr. Quartey emphasized that suicide is a big problem in public health that can have a long-lasting effect on individuals, families, and communities.

She also pointed out that suicide can be prevented because it requires initiatives at all societal levels.

She claimed that everyone may help prevent suicide by becoming aware of the warning signs, promoting prevention and resilience, and committed to societal change.