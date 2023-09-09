2021 NSMQ star James Lutterodt burial service observed at Tema

09.09.2023 LISTEN

A burial service has been organised at Tema Community One Centre, in memory of the late James Kwabla Lutterodt, a finalist at the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

James was a student Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) NSMQ, where he exhibited excellence and class.

Family members, friends and the public paid their last respects at the forecourt of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, where the mortal remains laid in state.

James Edem Kwabla Lutterodt was the fifth of seven children of his parents.

James was born to Mr Philip Dogbeda K. Luterodt and Lucy Tetteh on May 25, 2004.

At an early age, James displayed an insatiable thirst for knowledge and a commitment to achieving academic distinction.

His journey towards academic excellence began at New Land Schools in Ashaiman, where he consistently scored distinctions and achieved excellence in various subjects, with a particular focus on mathematics and science.

James’s passion for learning and exceptional academic performance led to an extraordinary achievement when he sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) while still in Junior High School 2 (JHS 2).

His outstanding results opened the doors to his next educational adventure, earning him admission to Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco).

James’ brilliance became prominent and spectacular during the 2021 National Science and Math Quiz Competition held in Kumasi.

He, together with his teammates, was able to register Keta Senior High Technical School as the only school in the Volta Region to have reached the Grand Finale of the competition since its inception.

His adeptness in assimilating vast amounts of information across various subjects and his ability to recall facts with precision were nothing short of awe-inspiring, and in each round of the competition, he demonstrated a remarkable combination of quick thinking, strategic reasoning, and a deep understanding of the subject at hand.

The 19-year-old triumph is recognised as a victory and a tower of inspiration for the entire Ketasco fraternity.

His journey, according to his loved ones, serves as a reminder that determination, hard work, and a thirst for knowledge can propel people to heights only dreamed of, and to all those who aspire to excel academically and in life.

His father, Philip Dogbeda K. Luterodt, in a tribute reflected on the extraordinary gift of the late son had.

“You were not just my son; you were the embodiment of my hopes, dreams, and the deepest love a father could feel. From the moment you came into this world, you brought an incomparable joy into my life.

“Your first cry, your first smile—each moment is etched in my memory like a precious gem. Your laughter filled our home with a warmth that nothing else could replicate.”

“You grew into a remarkable person, one whose kindness, compassion, and boundless love touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing you,” he said.

Mr Lutterodt said the absence of his son leaves a void in his life that can never be filled, the pain of an indescribable loss, and a pain that he will carry with him until we are reunited.

He, however, said he found solace in the belief that his late child was at peace, free from pain and suffering.

In their tribute, the siblings also shared a profound memory of their late brother, describing him as a confidant and a source of strength.

“We cherish the countless moments we shared together, and Portia, your sister, fondly remembers how every time she

cooked, you were right by her side, always with a smile, saying, “Portia, let me taste the food.

“It was a simple gesture, but it spoke volumes about your closeness and the bond you shared as siblings.

“Your presence in our lives has brought warmth and joy to even the simplest of daily routines,” it read.

GNA