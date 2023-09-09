ModernGhana logo
Cause of Friday night nationwide blackout resolved after additional gas supply – GRIDco

A major power outage impacted large areas of Ghana on Friday, September 8, evening, leaving many residents without electricity.

The blackout occurred at 7:03 pm local time according to the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), the operator of the country's national power grid.

In a statement, GRIDCo said the outage was caused by "a gas supply challenge in the Western Region which led to very low electricity generation."

To compensate, additional power was generated in Tema in the south and transmitted to the western parts of the country.

However, a fault occurred in the transmission lines linking the east and west, triggering the nationwide outage, GRIDco noted.

"A transient fault occurred leading to the system disturbance. The inconvenience caused is regretted," GRIDCo said in their initial announcement.

Millions of Ghanaians were left without power, disrupting business activities, mainly in the capital, Accra.

After hours of work, GRIDCo announced that restoration efforts were successful and power returned for many customers by 9pm local time.

"Three quarters of customers received supply as of 21:00 GMT," the company stated.

The company apologized for the disruption and thanked the public for their patience.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

