Breaking: Akufo-Addo increases cocoa price per bag from GHS800 to GHS1,308

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced an increase in the farmgate price for cocoa beans.

Addressing farmers at the opening of the 2023/2024 cocoa season in Tepa, Ashanti region on Saturday, September 9, Akufo-Addo said the price per bag has been raised from the previous GHS800 to GHS1,308.

This represents about 63% jump and the highest price increment for cocoa in nearly two decades, according to unconfirmed reports.

The new rate is expected to take effect immediately for the upcoming crop year.

Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to increase consumption of local cocoa products like chocolate to help absorb domestic production as well as promote health benefits.

The President's announcement was greeted with loud cheers and applause from farmers at the event.

They thanked the government for intervening to secure a better deal amid high living costs and inflation.

The improved price is expected to incentivize production and rural development.

There are over 800,000 cocoa farmers in Ghana, the second largest producer in the world after Cote d'Ivoire, to whom the president also announced a pension scheme for them.