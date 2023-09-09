Ignore the court and proceed your #OccupyBoG protest – Oliver Barker tells ‘silent’ Minority

Ghanaian activist and convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor, has urged the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to defy a court ruling and proceed with a planned protest at the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The NDC had planned a demonstration calling for the removal of Bank of Ghana's Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, over allegations of mismanagement following the central bank's 60 billion cedi loss in 2022.

However, the planned protest was halted by a court order.

"Sometimes I really do not understand the NDC as a party. Are they a serious opposition party?" Mr. Barker Vormawor wrote in a tweet on Saturday, September 9.

The activist criticized the NDC for their response to the court's postponement of the ruling on the legality of the protest from September 4 to September 8, which then led to a further delay of one week as the court allowed the police to correct defects in their application against the protest.

"This judge claims that he needs to adjourn the matter to rule. Mind you, the protest was due the next day. He adjourns to 8th September. The NDC postpones the march to 12 September," he said.

Mr. Barker Vormawor accused the court of playing the NDC, suggesting that the party was not being assertive enough in its opposition role.

"Basically, he played the NDC like they were kids. The biggest opposition party. With no less a people than the Minority MPs. What do you hear? Silence," he added.

He further urged the NDC to call on its members to march on the BoG, despite the court ruling, stating that democracy is not a spectator sport and calling on the party to take decisive action.

"If you want to play gentle, tyranny will win always. They will use their courts and their judges. They will make you look unserious," he said, adding, "Call up people to march on BOG on Monday. The judge can chew the case!"