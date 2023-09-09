EKAJ Foundation donates exercise books to needy SHS students

The EKAJ Education Fund has distributed close to 5,000 customized exercise books to all eight (8) Senior High Schools in the Asante Akim South Municipality to support needy students in the beneficiary schools.

The distribution of the books is the first major activity being undertaken by the EKAJ Education Fund to support all Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Municipality including private secondary schools in its operational area.

The beneficiary Senior High Schools were the Juaso Senior High and Technical School, Banka Community Day Senior High School, Morso Community Senior High School, Dampong Senior High School, Bompata Presbyterian Senior High School, Ofoase Senior High School, Krofa Senior High School and the Oduro Apenteng Senior High School.

At separate ceremonies to present the exercise books to the beneficiary schools, the Founder of the EKAJ Education Fund, Mr. Eric Kofi Amofa Junior who is also the Managing Director of Seabiege Ghana Limited – producers of Safare Tissues indicated that the books distribution was just one of the numerous activities lined up by the Foundation to ensuring quality education and human resource development in the area.

The ceremonies were attended by the various chiefs, queen mothers, community leaders, parents, teachers and students who are the direct beneficiaries of the learning materials.

Mr. Eric Amofa said that his decision to distribute the exercise books was a testament of how he struggled at the basic and secondary school levels to acquire even basic necessities like exercise books for his studies.

“I cannot forget my bitter experience in secondary school where my parents could only afford one exercise book for all the seven subjects. So, I divided the book by pages for the various subjects, and I remember how I jealously guarded the book from being stolen or missing because that was very crucial for my revisions during exams”.

Accompanied by some of the Trustee Board members of the Fund, Mr. Eric Amofa took the opportunity to encourage and inspire the senior high school students in the Asante Akim South Municipality to aspire to become great and impactful members of society.

He further encouraged them to take their studies seriously and desist from any activities such as alcoholism, smoking, homosexual and other social vices that would jeopardize their future.

Mr. Eric Amofa pledged the commitment of the EKAJ Education Fund to support more needy but brilliant students in the Asante Akim area who want to pursue tertiary or vocational education.

Receiving the exercise books on behalf of their schools, the various heads of the beneficiary schools expressed their profound gratitude to Mr. Eric Amofa and his EKAJ Education Fund for the kind gesture.

Some of the heads asserted that many of their students sit in classrooms without exercise books to copy notes or do class exercises.

The Queen Mother of the Morso Traditional Area, Obaahema Acheampomaa Anima Kotoka II, who graced the presentation of the exercise books to the Morso Senior High School with all his cabinet members applauded the EKAJ Foundation for such a massive donation.

She also applauded the Founder, Mr. Eric Amofa for touching many lives in the Municipality in recent years.

The Queen Mother who pledged her readiness to support the EKAJ Education Fund, challenged other influential people in the Asante Akim South to emulate the shining examples of Mr. Eric Amofa and also contribute to the Fund to ensure more needy students are supported.

The EKAJ Education Fund was established in early 2023 by Mr. Eric Amofa with a seed capital of One Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC100,000.00) to give educational scholarships to needy but brilliant students in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The Fund is governed and managed by some prominent personalities in the area as Trustee Board members and patrons.

The EKAJ Foundation also made an undisclosed cash donation to support SRC activities in the Juaso SHS, his alma mater.