ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GRIDCO restores power following system disturbances

By Dickens Ofori Asare Adjei
Press Release GRIDCO restores power following system disturbances
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO), responsible for overseeing the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS), has acted promptly in response to a power system disruption that occurred on September 8, 2023 at 19:03 GMT, impacting various regions across the country.

GRIDCO's rapid intervention led to the initiation of restoration efforts within hours. As of 21:00 GMT, approximately three-quarters of the affected customer base had their power supply reinstated. The restoration process is actively underway, with a primary focus on restoring the entire system to full capacity.

In a press release issued on Friday, September 8, 2023, GRIDCO extends its sincerest apologies for any inconveniences experienced by the public due to this incident. The company also expresses its heartfelt appreciation for the understanding and patience demonstrated by the affected communities.

992023113648-l5gsj7u3i1-screenshot20230908-223646

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Wendy Shay involved in car accident, customized Jeep Wrangler collides with tipper truck Wendy Shay involved in car accident, customized Jeep Wrangler collides with tipp...

2 hours ago

Recreational pursuits help people avoid suicide Recreational pursuits help people avoid suicide

2 hours ago

Monitor the digital behaviours of your Teens — Family Physician cautions Monitor the digital behaviours of your Teens — Family Physician cautions

2 hours ago

AFP - FADEL SENNA Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000

2 hours ago

Moroccans on Sunday mourned the victims of a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. By FADEL SENNA AFP Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000

2 hours ago

Niger's military regime has accused France of deploying forces with a view to military intervention. By - AFP Niger military accuses France of deploying forces with eye to 'intervention'

15 hours ago

2021 NSMQ star James Lutterodt burial service observed at Tema 2021 NSMQ star James Lutterodt burial service observed at Tema

18 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen I’ve nt endorsed Bawumia — Alan

18 hours ago

Im not part of alleged plot to impose Bawumia on NPP – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu I’m not part of alleged plot to impose Bawumia on NPP – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

18 hours ago

Attempts to stop OccupyBoG protest unhealthy for Ghanas stability – Edudzi Attempts to stop OccupyBoG protest unhealthy for Ghana’s stability – Edudzi

Just in....
body-container-line