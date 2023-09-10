GRIDCO restores power following system disturbances

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO), responsible for overseeing the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS), has acted promptly in response to a power system disruption that occurred on September 8, 2023 at 19:03 GMT, impacting various regions across the country.

GRIDCO's rapid intervention led to the initiation of restoration efforts within hours. As of 21:00 GMT, approximately three-quarters of the affected customer base had their power supply reinstated. The restoration process is actively underway, with a primary focus on restoring the entire system to full capacity.

In a press release issued on Friday, September 8, 2023, GRIDCO extends its sincerest apologies for any inconveniences experienced by the public due to this incident. The company also expresses its heartfelt appreciation for the understanding and patience demonstrated by the affected communities.