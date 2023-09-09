GRIDCo takes responsibility for Friday's power outage; apologises to the public

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd. (GRIDCo) has announced that it encountered a system disturbance resulting in Friday evening’s power outage in parts of the country.

This is contained in a release issued by GRIDCo after the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) told the general public that the outage was a result of a technical challenge emanating from GRIDCo.

In its statement, ECG assured affected customers that immediately after the technical challenge is rectified, the power supply will be restored.

Taking responsibility for the power outage, GRIDCo through its release also apologised to the affected public.

“The Ghana Grid Company Ltd ., (GRIDCo), the "Operator" of the National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) informs the public that a system disturbance occurred at 19:03GMT affecting parts of the country.

“Restoration commenced immediately and three-quarters of customers received supply as of 21:00 GMT. Power restoration efforts continue as generation is restored.

“GRIDCo apologises for the inconvenience caused and appreciates your patience as we continue to restore power to all affected customers,” parts of the GRIDCo release signed by its Corporate Communications Section said.

Meanwhile, at around 10p.m power supply was restored.