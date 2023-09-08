ModernGhana logo
WASSCE: Some schools have charged candidates GH¢1,000 to help them cheat — WAEC reveals

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said some schools have charged students between GH¢500 and GH¢1,000 to help them cheat in the ongoing final exam.

At a media briefing, the head of public affairs for WAEC, Mr John K. Kapi, said: "It is sad to note that some of the schools have devised grand schemes for cheating at their examination centres".

"Information reaching us indicates that some of the schools charge their candidates ranging between GH¢500 and GH¢1,000 each to enable them to get assistance during the examination and this practice has given some of the students a certain sense of entitlement, and they want to be allowed their way", he noted.

He also revealed that the "proprietors of some schools have shown open hostility towards our monitoring teams prompting us to call for support from the Ghana Police Service to ensure their safety".

"And, some people have been arrested for attempting to bribe our personnel to look the other way so that the cheating can go on", he mentioned.

Source: Classfmonline.com

