IGP audio saga: ‘Sue Bugri Naabu for privacy breach’ — Atik Mohammed advices 'coup' police officers

2 HOURS AGO

Atik Mohammed, a former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) has called on the police officers fingered in the leaked tape plotting to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take legal action against Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for secretly recording their private conversation.

The secretly recorded tape, which captured a conversation between the senior police officers and Bugri Naabu plotting to oust the IGP, is currently under investigation by a Parliamentary Committee.

In the recording, the officers accused the IGP of wrongdoing and expressed their desire for him to be removed from office.

COP Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare including Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi have been interdicted by the Ghana Police Service.

According to a statement by the Police Service, "the action was to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations."

However, their interdiction has been suspended today.

In reaction to these developments, Atik Mohammed, speaking during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, urged the officers to take legal action against Bugri Naabu.

He argued that Bugri Naabu's secret recording of their conversation violated their privacy.

"They must sue Bugri Naabu," Atik Mohammed asserted, emphasizing the importance of holding individuals accountable for privacy breaches.

