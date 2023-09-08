Agenda 111 hospital projects: Officials on monitoring tour in Volta and Oti regions 

Government officials monitoring government's 'Agenda 111' hospital projects across the country have embarked on a regional tour to inspect all the project sites in Volta and the Oti regions.

The tour would take the experts, engineers, and other technocrats monitoring the project, to the eight sites in Volta and four at Jasikan, Kadjebi, Nkwanta North and Krachi Nchumuru in Oti, to inspect the progress of work.

Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health, during the first day of the tour, charged the various contractors working on the projects to expedite work to enable the government to commission them on time.

“We hope that the contractors should work beyond their limit to get the project completed for quality health delivery across the country.”

Dr Nsiah-Asare revealed that the government had cleared all contractors financially and that he expected work to be completed and commissioned by the first quarter of 2024.

He commended the contribution of all traditional rulers, elders, opinion leaders, and stakeholders in securing the various project sites.

“We have settled most of the litigation issues regarding the project sites so work must progress at all costs.”

In separate interactions with the contractors, chiefs, and government officials at the various sites, Dr Nsiah-Asare reiterated the governments focus on making Ghana become a Centre of Medical Excellence and destination for medical tourism in the West African sub-region.

The team first visited the project site at Agortoe in the Anloga District, where they interacted with the contractors and others before moving to Adeheta in the Akatsi South Municipality.

Dr Nsiah-Asare, expressed dissatisfaction about the slow pace of work at the sites but was assured by the contractors of completing the project within the first quarter of 2024.

At Ave-Dakpa, the team, however, was met with signs of excitement and joy amidst drumming and dancing due to the state of the project.

The contractors, Global Management Construction, the lead contractor, Jalailo Limited, in charge of housing, and others, have all assured the team of completing the project, which was 65 per cent complete before the end of the first quarter in 2024.

The District Chief Executive for the area and the traditional rulers who received the team, commended the Akufo-Addo government for the gesture.

They further appealed for more developmental projects in the district.

The Agenda 111 Project, initially, was programmed to take 12 months to complete from the commencement of each unit, with a funding of US$100M from the government through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF).

The move was also part of the grand vision for Ghana's healthcare sector by the Akufo-Addo administration, which would ensure that 101 outstanding districts are provided with hospitals in addition to the 10 selected regional and specialised hospitals.

Some residents of Agortoe and Ave-Dakpa who spoke to the GNA, expressed satisfaction with the project and appealed to the contractors to speed up work on them.

The various beneficiary MDCEs also assured the team of their support in ensuring the project met the expected timeline.

The team further proceeded to Agotime-Ziope on Thursday and would continue touring the rest of the sites in Volta on Friday before moving into Oti.

