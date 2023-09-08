Atik Mohammed, former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) has strongly criticized Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), for secretly recording a conversation between himself and, COP Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare.

The officers had met with Chief Bugri Naabu to discuss alleged plans against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The secret recording, in which the officers were heard plotting to oust the IGP, was leaked to the public, leading to their summons before a Parliamentary Committee for an investigation into their allegations.

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Atik Mohammed raised questions about Bugri Naabu's motivations for recording the private conversation with the senior police officers.

He questioned how Bugri Naabu could have known the agenda of the discussion between the officers when the meeting was arranged, suggesting that the recording was driven by malicious intent.

According to Atik Mohammed, Bugri Naabu's secret recording was not motivated by a desire to help Ghana but rather out of malice and personal agenda.

He argued that Naabu's actions posed a threat to the nation and emphasized the need for people to recognize the danger it posed.

"I think it is about time we told ourselves the danger this guy is posing to this Republic.

“All these controversies come from him. He did the recording, and he did it with malice. He didn't record because he wanted to help Ghana; he did it out of malice," Atik Mohammed stated.