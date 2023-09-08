Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at Central University has expressed his dismay at the allegations made against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, by some senior officers of the Ghana Police Service fingered in the leaked tape.

Currently, COP Alex Mensah and Superintendent George Asare are facing a parliamentary probe following the leak tape in which they together with Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), were heard discussing plans to remove the IGP.

The officers were heard in the audio plotting the removal of Dr. Akuffo Dampare from office, citing allegations of nepotism and mistreatment of police officers.

They have accused the IGP of working against the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) interests in the 2024 elections.

During the parliamentary probe, COP Alex Mensah described the IGP as the worst the Service has ever had, saying he is "not correct."

Reacting to this on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah criticized COP Alex Mensah for his choice of words when referring to the IGP, asserting that it is not accurate to label Dr. Dampare as the worst Inspector General of Police.

In his view, such statements are made about the IGP because those making the accusations are resistant to the positive changes he is implementing in the Police Service.

He indicated that it is common for people to resist change within an organization.

"Who can say when there is a change, he will get hundred percent acceptance? There is none; there is always resistance...there are some people who won't have things their way because of the changes, so they will stand against it," Dr. Otchere-Ankrah remarked.

He also chastised COP Mensah for making what he deemed to be baseless allegations against the IGP, emphasizing that such statements were not appropriate for someone of his calibre.

"You know the statements you made are not right, and at your level, it shouldn't have come from your mouth. You know it, but you said it," Dr. Otchere-Ankrah rebuked the officers.

However, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah commended Dr. Dampare for the significant transformation of the Police Service, highlighting that, "from what we know and what we see, this IGP has really performed and is still performing."

He also advised Dr. Dampare to bear in mind that not everyone will share in his success story.

"Bear in mind that not everybody will like him," he said.