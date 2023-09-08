ModernGhana logo
W/R: Two robbers arrested by Police at a mining company in Bogoso after gun battle

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of some suspected robbers who attacked a mining company at Bogoso in the Western Region.

The arrest of the two suspects was made on Wednesday, September 6.

The suspects, Derrick Kwabena and Daniel Ofori alias Denotobe, in the company of six others currently on the run, attacked the mining company and some Police Officers on duty at the site.

The Police responded and succeeded in arresting Derrick Kwabena on the spot while the other accomplices escaped.

Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect Daniel Ofori, who was in a waiting Toyota Hilux pickup vehicle for the rest of the suspects and the booty.

Following the arrest of the two, the Police retrieved a quantity of gold concentrate in a fertilizer sack, one pistol, one cutlass, five BB cartridges, and one Toyota Hilux pickup with registration No. GN 3020-17, and some talismans, from the robbers.

The two suspects are in lawful custody while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects to face justice.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

