International Literacy Day: Ayawaso West has the lowest illiteracy rate in Ghana – GSS

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has issued a release to mark the 2023 International Literacy Day.

International Literacy Day is commemorated annually on 8th September to raise awareness of the importance of literacy.

The theme for the 2023 International Literacy Day is “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies.”

In a press release from GSS, it said data from the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) indicates that only nine of the 261 districts account for more than a tenth (10.4%) of the 7.9 million illiterate persons 6 years and older.

“There were 15 districts with less than 10.0 percent of the population that was illiterate. All except one of these 15 districts were in the Greater Accra Region and Ashanti is the only region to have a district with an illiteracy rate of less than 10.0 percent (Kwadaso Municipal) and a district with an illiteracy rate greater than 50.0 percent (Sekyere Afram Plains).

“The district with the lowest illiteracy rate was Ayawaso West Municipal (5.9%), followed by La Dade-Kotopon Municipal (6.1%), and Tema West Municipal (6.2%),” parts of the release from the Ghana Statistical Service said.

Meanwhile, the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly with 123,455 has the highest number of illiterates among all the districts in the country.

One in every five districts (53 out of the 261) had at least half of the population 6 years and older being illiterate. The percent illiterate was highest in the Karaga district (81.0%) followed by the Gushegu Municipal (80.7%), and North East Gonja (80.3%) districts. Six districts had more than three-quarters of the population 6 years and older that was illiterate – the aforementioned three districts and the Mion (77.7%), North Gonja (77.3%), and Mamprugu Moagduri (76.4%) districts.