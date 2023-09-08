ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.09.2023 Social News

Talensi DCE calls for calm as security personnel pursue criminals

Talensi DCE calls for calm as security personnel pursue criminals
08.09.2023 LISTEN

Mr Thomas Duanab Wuni Pearson, the Talensi District Chief Executive (DCE), has appealed to residents to remain calm, as the Assembly works closely with the security to clamp down on criminals in the area.

He said it was sad and unfortunate that some innocent residents in the eastern part of the district had undeservedly lost their lives and he was committed to employing all avenues to restore sanity in the area.

The DCE was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, on the recent attacks, robberies, and killings in the eastern part of the Talensi District, where one Issah Calender, a resident, was shot dead by armed robbers.

He said the late Calender was a humble patriotic gentleman who loved policing as if he was a well-trained security person and it was sad for him to have met his untimely death.

In that same week, it was reported that the police engaged in a gun battle with the armed robbers leading to the loss of an AK47 rifle belonging to the police, when one of the police officers on a motorbike lost the grips of the riffle, he said.

Other people were also reported robbed and maimed by the armed robbers.

“I want to extend my regard and assurances to the traditional council, the paramount Chief of Talensi, that we will do all within our means to calm down the situation and improve the security situation in the area, and we are working at that,” he said.

He emphasised that there would be a joint meeting with REGSEC to properly strategise security responses in the area.

“It is sad that there is gold in your place, and you have criminals blocking roads. It used to be the snatching of motorbikes, but now it has gone from snatching motorbikes to shooting people and taking their belongings. This is not acceptable.”

He said the security would go after these inhuman criminals who are tormenting the lives of people in the area.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Pre-burial service held for late KETASCO 2021 NSMQ star in Tema Pre-burial service held for late KETASCO 2021 NSMQ star in Tema

1 hour ago

Ablakwa offers new nurses, midwives posted to North Tongu a month free accommodation Ablakwa offers new nurses, midwives posted to North Tongu a month free accommoda...

1 hour ago

OccupyBOG protest: Court throws out NDCs objection to Police injunction application OccupyBOG protest: Court throws out NDC’s objection to Police injunction applica...

1 hour ago

Bawumia opens Ghana-Columbia Business Forum in Accra Bawumia opens Ghana-Columbia Business Forum in Accra

1 hour ago

Officials of Immigration and Customs intercept largest consignment of Indian Hemp Officials of Immigration and Customs intercept largest consignment of Indian Hem...

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo turns on valve to commemorate first oil from Jubilee South Area President Akufo-Addo turns on valve to commemorate first oil from Jubilee South ...

2 hours ago

Captain Ibrahim Traore, centre, took power nearly a year ago, in Burkina Faso's second coup of 2022. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT AFP Burkina arrests three soldiers over 'plot' against regime

2 hours ago

International Literacy Day: Ayawaso West has the lowest illiteracy rate in Ghana – GSS International Literacy Day: Ayawaso West has the lowest illiteracy rate in Ghana...

2 hours ago

WR: Two robbers arrested by Police at a mining company in Bogoso after gun battle W/R: Two robbers arrested by Police at a mining company in Bogoso after gun batt...

2 hours ago

International Literacy Day: Tamale has 123,455 illiterates; the highest of all districts in the country – GSS International Literacy Day: Tamale has 123,455 illiterates; the highest of all d...

Just in....
body-container-line