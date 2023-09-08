Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at Central University has offered his counsel to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal from the party's upcoming presidential election on November 4.

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah emphasized the importance of the NPP addressing the concerns raised by Alan Kyerematen, cautioning the party against underestimating the implications of his decision to withdraw.

While acknowledging that Alan Kyerematen may face challenges in winning the 2024 elections if he run independently or establish his own political party, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah stressed that his departure could have a significant impact on the NPP's vote margins.

"The party is at a crossroads. If they don't handle this situation carefully, it will disrupt their prospects, especially heading into the 2024 elections," Dr. Otchere-Ankrah warned during a discussion about Alan's withdrawal on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah urged the NPP to promptly engage with Alan Kyerematen and work towards resolving the nagging issues to maintain unity within the party.

Despite placing third among the top five candidates to run for the New Patriotic Party's flagbearership on November 4th, Alan Kyerematen announced his resignation from the race on Tuesday, September 5.

In a press statement, he said, “After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant", adding "the level of intimidation of varying intensity, directly and indirectly unleashed on a significant number of Delegates at various Voting Centers across the sixteen regions, is unprecedented in the history of our Party".

He stated "the fact that my Polling Agent in the North East region has suffered severe damage to his eye sight, arising from his bold and courageous effort to ensure compliance with the very rules and regulations for the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party. This incident and various acts of violence and collusion, reported in other Voting Centers, are appalling, unconscionable, and despicable".

"I wish to confirm that I am honourably withdrawing from the process that will lead to the Presidential Primaries to be held on the 4th of November 2023", he emphasized.