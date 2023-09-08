The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning to coup plotters, indicating that they will not get the party's support.

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, commonly known as "General Mosquito," made this declaration during the swearing-in ceremony of appointees of the National Executive Committee held in Accra.

In his address, Mr. Nketiah emphasized the party's commitment to defending Ghana's democratic stability, which they take pride in shaping.

He asserted, "We are ready to protect it, and no adventure will get our cooperation."

Regarding the political landscape in the sub-region, Mr. Nketiah expressed his concern, stating that the situation was far from pleasant.

He acknowledged that while opposition groups in some countries might collaborate with military adventurers to stage coups, Ghana would not support such actions.

He said, “Our luck is that though opposition groups will always collaborate with the military adventurers to stage a coup, in Ghana the situation is different because we will not support it.”

The newly appointed officials include a 30-member Council of Elders, a 26-member Political Committee, and a three-member Disciplinary Committee.

Mr. Nketiah further highlighted that due to the NDC's determination to protect the constitution, the government had taken advantage of the situation to engage in actions that exceeded expectations, which he found troubling.

He called upon the citizenry to voice their concerns and safeguard democracy.

“So let us rise up and speak out to save this democracy. The youth are the most frustrated lot in the country.

“They don’t have jobs and at least they should be content with the opportunity to change government and install the government they like but what are we seeing?

“The opportunity for them to register and participate in the voting process is being blocked.

“Once again, the machinations happening are all geared towards limiting their access and the right to participate in the democratic exercise,” he said.

He particularly expressed concern for the youth, stating that their frustration, stemming from unemployment and limited access to the democratic process, needed to be addressed.

"The youth don't have jobs, and at least they should be content with the opportunity to change government and install the government they like, but what are we seeing?" he questioned. "The opportunity for them to register and participate in the voting process is being blocked."

Mr. Nketiah warned that if the government continued to deny the youth their right to participate in the democratic process, they might resort to alternative means to bring about change.

He called upon civil society organizations, opinion leaders, and faith-based organizations to pressure the government to protect the rights of the youth to cast their ballots freely and fairly.

He acknowledged the challenging times and expressed optimism, stating, "Somehow, I believe God is a Ghanaian, and I believe we shall overcome."