NPP needs to apologize to Alan over attack on his agent—Allotey Jacobs

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said the alleged brutality visited on the agent of Alan needs to be addressed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Mr. Jacobs, Alan Kyerematen is distressed as a result of what happened to his agent who was brutalized.

He said Ali Zakaria, the North-East Regional Campaign Coordinator for Alan, also merits an apology.

“There is the need for the Elections Committee to send a delegation to visit Alan’s agent. Nothing spoils it, they have to meet the regional team there. There is no need for investigations, the man is hurt. They should empathize with the man,” Allotey Jacobs stated in an interview with Accra-based Peace FM.

Ali Zakaria, the North-East Regional Campaign Coordinator for Alan claimed he was beaten mercilessly when he questioned some voters who publicly displayed their ballot paper to the full view of other delegates after voting.

He said some unidentified delegates attacked him; leaving him with a swollen eye and bruises on his face.

His assault is a major contributory factor Mr. Kyerematen withdrew from the presidential race.