Plot against IGP: Akufo-Addo needs to push Dampare to step aside – Security expert

Plot against IGP: Akufo-Addo needs to push Dampare to step aside – Security expert
Security expert, Emmanuel Kotin has described the plot to have Dr. George Akuffo Dampare sacked as the Inspector General of Police as a serious matter that needs to be looked into by an independent inquiry headed by a judge.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, the security expert called on President Akufo-Addo to push the IGP to step aside for ongoing investigations to take place.

He said this is the sure way to ensure that the investigations will not be affected in any way.

“So the bottom line is this, for the sake of national security and the things that are coming out. We need to be very circumspect about how we discuss these issues in the public space because there is damning evidence that is tickling in day by day. I think it’s just proper that the president should step in and put sanity to all these things.

“When I talk about sanity the President must push the IGP to step aside so that we can have an independent inquiry investigation into this matter such that people would not be victimized. No witness will be scared to come forward to come and give evidence and also such that the IGP would not be in a position to tamper with witnesses,” Emmanuel Kotin said.

In the latest development of the matter, the Ghana Police Service has announced that it has suspended the interdiction of COP/Mr. George Alex Mensah, Supt/Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Supt/Mr. George Lysander.

The Police explained that the decision had been taken in order not to prejudice the ongoing probe into the leaked audio tape of the plot to oust the IGP.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

