Bawumia has lost credibility; NPP will go to opposition with him as flagbearer — Prof. Kobby Mensah

08.09.2023 LISTEN

Political marketing strategist Prof. Kobby Mensah has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has little chance to break the 8.

Speaking in an interview with Class FM, he said if the NPP selects Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer, it would lose the 2024 General Elections.

According to him, this is because the Vice President has lost credibility over the years and will not have the support of Ghanaians.

“If they are going with Bawumia then it means that the Presidential candidate image is actually battered. I don’t see how he could really use that particular profile in attracting people…He has actually displayed absolute incompetency and none of those things that he said he was gonna do at maturity for materialized.

“He actually paraded a certain economic platform, none of which he’s actually speaking [about], now he’s talking about digitalization. So from a policy credibility perspective, he has lost,” Prof. Kobby Mensah argued.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged winner of the NPP Super Delegates Congress held last month.

He finished first among the 10 aspirants and qualified for the main presidential primaries.

Ahead of the November 4 polls, he has been tipped to beat his competitors to win the flagbearer bid of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

He is, however, expected to face a challenge from Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong who finished second at the end of the Super Delegates Congress.