ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.09.2023 Headlines

Bawumia has lost credibility; NPP will go to opposition with him as flagbearer — Prof. Kobby Mensah

Bawumia has lost credibility; NPP will go to opposition with him as flagbearer — Prof. Kobby Mensah
08.09.2023 LISTEN

Political marketing strategist Prof. Kobby Mensah has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has little chance to break the 8.

Speaking in an interview with Class FM, he said if the NPP selects Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer, it would lose the 2024 General Elections.

According to him, this is because the Vice President has lost credibility over the years and will not have the support of Ghanaians.

“If they are going with Bawumia then it means that the Presidential candidate image is actually battered. I don’t see how he could really use that particular profile in attracting people…He has actually displayed absolute incompetency and none of those things that he said he was gonna do at maturity for materialized.

“He actually paraded a certain economic platform, none of which he’s actually speaking [about], now he’s talking about digitalization. So from a policy credibility perspective, he has lost,” Prof. Kobby Mensah argued.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged winner of the NPP Super Delegates Congress held last month.

He finished first among the 10 aspirants and qualified for the main presidential primaries.

Ahead of the November 4 polls, he has been tipped to beat his competitors to win the flagbearer bid of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

He is, however, expected to face a challenge from Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong who finished second at the end of the Super Delegates Congress.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Voter registration: I don’t know if EC gets bewitched when it’s getting closer to making important decisions – Franklin Cudjoe
08.09.2023 | Headlines
Plot to oust IGP: It was needless to interdict officers – Koku Anyidoho reacts to suspension
08.09.2023 | Headlines
NDC, NPP don't deserve power again if they continue to give away our mineral wealth to foreigners – IEA's John Kwakye
08.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC condemns assassination of former Regional Vice Chairman NDC condemns assassination of former Regional Vice Chairman

1 hour ago

Voter registration: I dont know if EC gets bewitched when its getting closer to making important decisions – Franklin Cudjoe Voter registration: I don’t know if EC gets bewitched when it’s getting closer t...

2 hours ago

You cannot berate the judiciary while contesting to be president of Ghana—Nana Akomea chides Mahama You cannot berate the judiciary while contesting to be president of Ghana—Nana A...

2 hours ago

Bawumia has lost credibility; NPP will go to opposition with him as flagbearer — Prof. Kobby Mensah Bawumia has lost credibility; NPP will go to opposition with him as flagbearer —...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho Plot to oust IGP: It was needless to interdict officers – Koku Anyidoho reacts t...

3 hours ago

Berekum: Fetish priest charges GHS800 to kill 4-month-old autistic baby; University of Ghana father secretly buries baby Berekum: Fetish priest charges GHS800 to kill 4-month-old autistic baby; Univers...

3 hours ago

IGP boy runs from office over Bugri Naabu leaked tape IGP boy runs from office over Bugri Naabu leaked tape

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo to turn on valve to mark official first oil from Jubilee South East President Akufo-Addo to turn on valve to mark official first oil from Jubilee So...

3 hours ago

Police interdiction of our client surprising – COP Mensahs legal team Police interdiction of our client surprising – COP Mensah’s legal team

3 hours ago

NDC, NPP don't deserve power again if they continue to give away our mineral wealth to foreigners – IEA's John Kwakye NDC, NPP don't deserve power again if they continue to give away our mineral wea...

Just in....
body-container-line