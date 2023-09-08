Voter registration: I don’t know if EC gets bewitched when it’s getting closer to making important decisions – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and CEO of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, has expressed bewilderment over the Electoral Commission's (EC) refusal to heed the advice and concerns of political parties regarding the decentralisation of the upcoming limited voter registration exercise.

Mr Cudjoe questioned whether the EC encounters some sort of obstacle or bewitchment when making crucial decisions concerning the nation's elections.

His comments came in response to the EC's announcement of the limited voter registration exercise scheduled to take place from September 12 to October 2, 2023, at its district offices nationwide.

Several political parties, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), chiefs, civil society organisations, and concerned citizens have urged the EC to expand the exercise, but the EC has remained steadfast in its decision.

In response to the EC's unwavering stance, the NDC, Convention People’s Party (CPP), All People’s Congress (APC), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), and the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) have taken legal action by suing the EC. They are seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court to halt the exercise until the underlying issue is resolved.

Mr Cudjoe expressed his frustration with the EC's stance during an interview on the Class Morning Show, describing their behavior as belligerent and anti-democratic.

He emphasised the need for the EC to decentralise the registration process to allow broader participation in the upcoming elections.

Mr Cudjoe argued that the EC should be at the forefront of encouraging voter participation, similar to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

He concluded that the EC's current approach does not align with democratic principles and that their refusal to consider reasonable arguments is difficult to comprehend.

He told show host Korku Lumor that “I don’t know if the Electoral Commission gets bewitched anytime it’s getting close to the season of making major decisions for this country, otherwise, it’s quiet out of character.

“The way they behave makes it very difficult to use certain nice words except to say that they are quiet belligerent and I think that quite frankly they are becoming too…

“The sensible thing or the first place is to decentralise the system that encourages everybody to take part in the upcoming elections. The Electoral Commission should even be the one charging, leading the battle just like the NCCE tries to do…maybe the NCCE should also speak because the behaviour of the Electoral Commission is anti-democratic, it’s quiet within the realms of authoritarian behaviour. I just don’t understand why they wouldn’t yield to simple reasoning given the challenges people will go through, it just doesn’t make sense.”

The limited voter registration exercise aims to provide an opportunity for Ghanaians who turned 18 since the last registration in 2020 and those who couldn't register in 2020 due to various reasons to register to vote.

Source: Classfmonline.com