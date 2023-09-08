ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fixing Tema motorway not a priority of Akufo-Addo govt – Agbodza

Social News Fixing Tema motorway not a priority of Akufo-Addo govt – Agbodza
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ranking Member on Parliament's Roads and Transport Committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza says government has failed to prioritise the expansion of the Accra-Tema motorway.

This follows an assurance by the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah that government plans to develop the Tema Motorway into a 10-lane highway.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr Agbodza stressed that government has not shown enough commitment to expand the motorway.

“It is about priorities. Ghana is not broke. I don’t believe Ghana is broke beyond doing what we have to do to save ourselves. Government has decided to spend $250 million on building a new Bank of Ghana headquarters, at the same time abandon La General Hospital, abandon Shama District Hospital, and abandon many district hospitals and road projects in this country. It is about priorities.”

“Imagine if we apply $250 million of that money to the motorway, we would have been 70 percent way down completing the motorway. So it is about priorities, I don’t think they prioritise the motorway,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Agbodza has blamed the government for the incidents of vehicles running into obsolete toll booths.

He argues that the government's decision to cancel the collection of road tolls was not well-thought-through.

As such, Mr Agbodza said the government should make the toll booths safe for motorists.

—citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Highways Authority to remove destroyed toll booths on Tema motorway
08.09.2023 | Social News
Berekum: Fetish priest charges GHS800 to kill 4-month-old autistic baby; University of Ghana father secretly buries baby
08.09.2023 | Social News
Incorporate local culture into architectural design — Principal Architect Yaw Oppong
08.09.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC condemns assassination of former Regional Vice Chairman NDC condemns assassination of former Regional Vice Chairman

1 hour ago

Voter registration: I dont know if EC gets bewitched when its getting closer to making important decisions – Franklin Cudjoe Voter registration: I don’t know if EC gets bewitched when it’s getting closer t...

2 hours ago

You cannot berate the judiciary while contesting to be president of Ghana—Nana Akomea chides Mahama You cannot berate the judiciary while contesting to be president of Ghana—Nana A...

2 hours ago

Bawumia has lost credibility; NPP will go to opposition with him as flagbearer — Prof. Kobby Mensah Bawumia has lost credibility; NPP will go to opposition with him as flagbearer —...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho Plot to oust IGP: It was needless to interdict officers – Koku Anyidoho reacts t...

3 hours ago

Berekum: Fetish priest charges GHS800 to kill 4-month-old autistic baby; University of Ghana father secretly buries baby Berekum: Fetish priest charges GHS800 to kill 4-month-old autistic baby; Univers...

3 hours ago

IGP boy runs from office over Bugri Naabu leaked tape IGP boy runs from office over Bugri Naabu leaked tape

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo to turn on valve to mark official first oil from Jubilee South East President Akufo-Addo to turn on valve to mark official first oil from Jubilee So...

3 hours ago

Police interdiction of our client surprising – COP Mensahs legal team Police interdiction of our client surprising – COP Mensah’s legal team

3 hours ago

NDC, NPP don't deserve power again if they continue to give away our mineral wealth to foreigners – IEA's John Kwakye NDC, NPP don't deserve power again if they continue to give away our mineral wea...

Just in....
body-container-line