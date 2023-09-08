Fixing Tema motorway not a priority of Akufo-Addo govt – Agbodza

Ranking Member on Parliament's Roads and Transport Committee, Governs Kwame Agbodza says government has failed to prioritise the expansion of the Accra-Tema motorway.

This follows an assurance by the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah that government plans to develop the Tema Motorway into a 10-lane highway.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr Agbodza stressed that government has not shown enough commitment to expand the motorway.

“It is about priorities. Ghana is not broke. I don’t believe Ghana is broke beyond doing what we have to do to save ourselves. Government has decided to spend $250 million on building a new Bank of Ghana headquarters, at the same time abandon La General Hospital, abandon Shama District Hospital, and abandon many district hospitals and road projects in this country. It is about priorities.”

“Imagine if we apply $250 million of that money to the motorway, we would have been 70 percent way down completing the motorway. So it is about priorities, I don’t think they prioritise the motorway,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Agbodza has blamed the government for the incidents of vehicles running into obsolete toll booths.

He argues that the government's decision to cancel the collection of road tolls was not well-thought-through.

As such, Mr Agbodza said the government should make the toll booths safe for motorists.

