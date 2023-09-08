ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Highways Authority to remove destroyed toll booths on Tema motorway

Social News Highways Authority to remove destroyed toll booths on Tema motorway
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) will commence an exercise to remove destroyed toll booths on the Accra-Tema motorway from today, Friday, September 8, to allow free flow of traffic.

The authority says it has conducted an assessment and decided to remove the toll booths that are obstructing traffic flow on the stretch.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways directed the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country in November 2021.

Some motorists have said this has resulted in road crashes at toll booths, the most recent one occurring on the Accra-Tema motorway.

Speaking to Citi News, Director of Road Safety and Environment at the GHA, Joseph Atsu Amedzake, said his outfit is set to clear obstacles on the original motorway.

“What we want to do now is to clear all obstacles on the way of the original motorway. So now, we want to limit traffic flow to the original motorway section so that any obstacles, including the toll booths, in the way of the motorway road section are removed.”

“So that when you are coming from Accra, you will not pass through where the vehicles are currently passing. You will go through the concrete section. You will see some activity here tomorrow,” he stated.

—citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fixing Tema motorway not a priority of Akufo-Addo govt – Agbodza
08.09.2023 | Social News
Berekum: Fetish priest charges GHS800 to kill 4-month-old autistic baby; University of Ghana father secretly buries baby
08.09.2023 | Social News
Incorporate local culture into architectural design — Principal Architect Yaw Oppong
08.09.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC condemns assassination of former Regional Vice Chairman NDC condemns assassination of former Regional Vice Chairman

1 hour ago

Voter registration: I dont know if EC gets bewitched when its getting closer to making important decisions – Franklin Cudjoe Voter registration: I don’t know if EC gets bewitched when it’s getting closer t...

2 hours ago

You cannot berate the judiciary while contesting to be president of Ghana—Nana Akomea chides Mahama You cannot berate the judiciary while contesting to be president of Ghana—Nana A...

2 hours ago

Bawumia has lost credibility; NPP will go to opposition with him as flagbearer — Prof. Kobby Mensah Bawumia has lost credibility; NPP will go to opposition with him as flagbearer —...

2 hours ago

Koku Anyidoho Plot to oust IGP: It was needless to interdict officers – Koku Anyidoho reacts t...

3 hours ago

Berekum: Fetish priest charges GHS800 to kill 4-month-old autistic baby; University of Ghana father secretly buries baby Berekum: Fetish priest charges GHS800 to kill 4-month-old autistic baby; Univers...

3 hours ago

IGP boy runs from office over Bugri Naabu leaked tape IGP boy runs from office over Bugri Naabu leaked tape

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo to turn on valve to mark official first oil from Jubilee South East President Akufo-Addo to turn on valve to mark official first oil from Jubilee So...

3 hours ago

Police interdiction of our client surprising – COP Mensahs legal team Police interdiction of our client surprising – COP Mensah’s legal team

3 hours ago

NDC, NPP don't deserve power again if they continue to give away our mineral wealth to foreigners – IEA's John Kwakye NDC, NPP don't deserve power again if they continue to give away our mineral wea...

Just in....
body-container-line