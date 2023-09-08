ModernGhana logo
Update: Police Council suspends interdiction of COP Alex Mensah, other officers in leaked IGP tape

The Ghana Police Service has suspended the interdiction of three senior officers allegedly involved in a leaked audio tape scandal against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent George Lysander Asare were yesterday interdicted by the police "in connection with the audio tape which has become a subject matter of investigation by Parliament," according to a September 7 press statement.

However, a new press release from the Police Public Affairs Directorate states: "In order not to prejudice the ongoing probe, the Police Administration has suspended their interdiction."

The suspension of the officers' interdiction, according to the police council, was "to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations," according to police spokesperson Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

Further actions, the police say will be taken after the parliamentary probe is completed.

The controversial leaked tape allegedly contains discussions between the officers and former NPP Northern Regional chairman Bugri Naabu over plot to remove Dr. Akuffo Dampare to enable the ruling party rig the 2024 elections.

Bugri Naabu has admitted the leaked tape was valid but COP Alex Mensah claims parts were doctored.

The scandal raised concerns about political interference in the police ahead of the crucial 2024 polls.

The parliamentary ad-hoc committee is currently investigating the issue which has shaken public confidence in the Ghana Police.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
