British High Commissioner to Ghana pays courtesy call on Joe Ghartey

By Melvin Tarlue || Contributor
Hon. Joe Ghartey has received Mrs. Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana at his private residence in Essikado in the evening of Tuesday the 5th of September 2023.

The British High Commissioner was on an official four-day visit to the Western Region.

Receiving her and her team in the company of Obrempon Hima Dakyi, Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove and Nana Krokroba, Queenmother of Aboadze, Joe Ghartey and the traditional rulers warmly welcomed her to the Western Region.

In attendance were some past and present Executive Members of the Essikado- Ketan Constituency, led by the 1st Vice Chairman, Mr. Enoch Buahin.

The visit of the British High Commissioner, she indicated was to inform Hon. Joe Ghartey of her Western Regional tour which she wanted to commence by paying a courtesy call on him.

Hon. Joe Ghartey a five term Member of Parliament of the Essikado Ketan constituency, thanked the British High Commissioner for the visit.

He seized the opportunity to brief Mrs Harriet Thompson about the history of the Western Region and its pre-independence ties to the British and its economic significance to the Ghanaian economy.

He pointed out that the Western Region was without doubt very rich in natural resources. As was noted by Obrempong Hima Dakyi and Hon Ghartey, the resource blessings had put some pressure on the infrastructure in the Region. It was pointed out by Hon Ghartey that Government was working hard to meet the infrastructure challenge in the Region but there was no doubt that there was more to do.

The possibility of attracting British business and tourists to the Western Region was also discussed.

Employment creation not only by Government but also by the private sector was discussed.

It was agreed that the conversation would continue to explore avenues for mutual cooperation.

Joe Ghartey wished the High Commissioner and her team well and indicated that he would lead the team to pay a courtesy call on Nana Nketsia and visit the UMAT School for Railways and Infrastructure Development.

