NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration to district offices

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has received support from other opposition political parties to drag the Electoral Commission (EC) to the Supreme Court.

The political parties which include CPP, APC, LPG & GCPP argue that it is unlawful and unreasonable for the EC to conduct a registration exercise that is limited only to its district offices.

The political parties led by the NDC are of the view that EC’s decision to restrict the centers of voter registration to their district offices has the potential to deprive many eligible voters of their right to be registered as voters and to vote in public elections.

“The parties have duly filed an Application for Interlocutory Injunction to restrain the EC from proceeding with the announced limited voter registration exercise pending the final determination of the substantive matter,” the Communication Officer for NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said in a statement after the court action was taken on Thursday.

Parts of the statement also said, “This is only the first of a series of actions that the parties intend to take to compel the EC to conduct the impending limited voter registration exercise at the electoral area level to give all eligible voters access to the process in line with the letter and spirit of Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution, Regulation 2(1)(2) of C.I 91 and the EC’s own time-tested practices.”

The court action follows the call by former President John Dramani Mahama for the EC to expand the limited voter registration exercise and decentralise it to all electoral areas.

Speaking in a Facebook Live session on Wednesday, the flagbearer of the NDC said, "Every Ghanaian deserves a chance to exercise his democratic right. I strongly urge the Electoral Commission to facilitate the registration exercise in all its electoral areas to allow for easy access and reduce the burden on the citizenry in their quest to register.”