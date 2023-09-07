ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration to district offices

Headlines NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration to district offices
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has received support from other opposition political parties to drag the Electoral Commission (EC) to the Supreme Court.

The political parties which include CPP, APC, LPG & GCPP argue that it is unlawful and unreasonable for the EC to conduct a registration exercise that is limited only to its district offices.

The political parties led by the NDC are of the view that EC’s decision to restrict the centers of voter registration to their district offices has the potential to deprive many eligible voters of their right to be registered as voters and to vote in public elections.

“The parties have duly filed an Application for Interlocutory Injunction to restrain the EC from proceeding with the announced limited voter registration exercise pending the final determination of the substantive matter,” the Communication Officer for NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said in a statement after the court action was taken on Thursday.

Parts of the statement also said, “This is only the first of a series of actions that the parties intend to take to compel the EC to conduct the impending limited voter registration exercise at the electoral area level to give all eligible voters access to the process in line with the letter and spirit of Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution, Regulation 2(1)(2) of C.I 91 and the EC’s own time-tested practices.”

The court action follows the call by former President John Dramani Mahama for the EC to expand the limited voter registration exercise and decentralise it to all electoral areas.

Speaking in a Facebook Live session on Wednesday, the flagbearer of the NDC said, "Every Ghanaian deserves a chance to exercise his democratic right. I strongly urge the Electoral Commission to facilitate the registration exercise in all its electoral areas to allow for easy access and reduce the burden on the citizenry in their quest to register.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as payback to NPP
07.09.2023 | Headlines
I’m really baffled Parliament can approve a $3.9 million tax waiver and later admit errors – Sulemana Braimah
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Order EC to hold limited voter registration at electoral areas, not only district offices — NDC, CPP, other parties tell court
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as payback to NPP They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as pa...

2 hours ago

NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration to district offices NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration t...

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah Order EC to hold limited voter registration at electoral areas, not only distric...

3 hours ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs ‘Pay deaf ears to your ‘failed’ campaign team; have some rest and reflect on you...

3 hours ago

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover ‘You’ll avoid spending money, escape further disappointment; you did the right t...

3 hours ago

My political journey began with an unexpected invitation from a friend—Dr. Abu Sakara reveals My political journey began with an unexpected invitation from a friend—Dr. Abu S...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo built over 140 courts under his regime; giving judges jobs to do makes sense —Titus Glover 'humbles' Mahama on judiciary allegations ‘Akufo-Addo built over 140 courts under his regime; giving judges jobs to do mak...

4 hours ago

I'm delighted about Alans withdrawal from NPP presidential contest; he should join the winning team—Nana Akomea I'm delighted about Alan’s withdrawal from NPP presidential contest; he should j...

4 hours ago

Alan's flagbearership withdrawal: 'Blame your campaign team' —Allotey Jacobs to Alan Alan's flagbearership withdrawal: 'Blame your campaign team' — Allotey Jacobs to...

4 hours ago

I do not think Alan will settle for running mate to Bawumia—Prof Gyampo I do not think Alan will settle for running mate to Bawumia—Prof Gyampo

Just in....
body-container-line