They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as payback to NPP

Ghanaian broadcaster Afia Pokua, known widely as Vim Lady has reacted to the withdrawal of former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen from the NPP flagbearer race.

Mr. Kyerematen withdrew from the NPP race this week, citing alleged intimidation and favoritism in the party's recent special delegates conference held on August 26.

He claimed the party makeup seemed to favor a particular candidate, based on the August 26th poll results.

In a recent radio broadcast on Accra-based Okay FM, Vim Lady suggested that Mr. Kyerematen join the opposition NDC party and become John Mahama's running mate for 2024 elections as revenge against NPP.

Vim Lady noted that Mr. Kyerematen has "nothing to lose" and could decide to "pay the party back in their own coin."

She stated, "He is a wounded lion. He could partner with John Mahama and become his running mate just to spite the party, just for diabolic reasons."

"Do you know when Alan’s mother-in-law recently died, a lot of NPP members didn’t attend the funeral? Mahama was there. Throughout the funeral, John Mahama was there," Vim Lady said.

She claimed their personas "click" and that an Mahama-Alan partnership could help the NDC increase its Ashanti region base, where Kyerematen is popular.