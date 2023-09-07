I’m really baffled Parliament can approve a $3.9 million tax waiver and later admit errors – Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has reacted to the approval of a 3.9 million dollar tax waiver for a hotel building under government’s one-district one factory initiative.

Mr. Braimah expressed shock over Parliament can approve such a waiver and later come out to admit errors.

In a tweet on Thursday, September 7, Sulemana Braimah said: "I am still really baffled that the Parliament of Ghana approved a tax waiver of $3.9million for a hotel project, based on a Finance Committee report, that the Chairman of the Committee, has now admitted, was full of errors. Is that how our Parliament is doing business?"

The controversial tax waiver was granted in December 2022 to 4-Mac Limited for the construction of a 160-room, four-star Le Meridien hotel under the government's One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The $3.9 million waiver was meant to cover import duties and taxes for the company.

However, the Chairman of Parliament's Finance Committee, Kwaku Kwarteng, has since admitted mistakes were made in the committee's report that recommended the waiver.

In an interview on Joy FM, Kwarteng explained: "As a Chairman, I am embarrassed by this. In the report, we reference 1D1F. That is what is misleading some people, and it is coming from the fact that you know, the way our clerks prepare the report especially when the workload is big is not to start every report’s preparation of a report from scratch.

“They take a similar report and then they change the information that is related to the old report with information from the new referral. So, when the workload is big, sometimes you miss some of these references and then they remain in the report,” he added.

The lawmaker’s admission of error comes after an investigation by The Fourth Estate revealed how the tax waiver was granted to the hotel project under the 1D1F program, sparking controversy.