ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’m really baffled Parliament can approve a $3.9 million tax waiver and later admit errors – Sulemana Braimah

Headlines Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa left and Kwaku Kwarteng, Chairman of the Parliamentary Finance Committee
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa [left] and Kwaku Kwarteng, Chairman of the Parliamentary Finance Committee

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has reacted to the approval of a 3.9 million dollar tax waiver for a hotel building under government’s one-district one factory initiative.

Mr. Braimah expressed shock over Parliament can approve such a waiver and later come out to admit errors.

In a tweet on Thursday, September 7, Sulemana Braimah said: "I am still really baffled that the Parliament of Ghana approved a tax waiver of $3.9million for a hotel project, based on a Finance Committee report, that the Chairman of the Committee, has now admitted, was full of errors. Is that how our Parliament is doing business?"

The controversial tax waiver was granted in December 2022 to 4-Mac Limited for the construction of a 160-room, four-star Le Meridien hotel under the government's One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The $3.9 million waiver was meant to cover import duties and taxes for the company.

However, the Chairman of Parliament's Finance Committee, Kwaku Kwarteng, has since admitted mistakes were made in the committee's report that recommended the waiver.

In an interview on Joy FM, Kwarteng explained: "As a Chairman, I am embarrassed by this. In the report, we reference 1D1F. That is what is misleading some people, and it is coming from the fact that you know, the way our clerks prepare the report especially when the workload is big is not to start every report’s preparation of a report from scratch.

“They take a similar report and then they change the information that is related to the old report with information from the new referral. So, when the workload is big, sometimes you miss some of these references and then they remain in the report,” he added.

The lawmaker’s admission of error comes after an investigation by The Fourth Estate revealed how the tax waiver was granted to the hotel project under the 1D1F program, sparking controversy.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration to district offices
07.09.2023 | Headlines
They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as payback to NPP
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Order EC to hold limited voter registration at electoral areas, not only district offices — NDC, CPP, other parties tell court
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as payback to NPP They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as pa...

2 hours ago

NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration to district offices NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration t...

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah Order EC to hold limited voter registration at electoral areas, not only distric...

3 hours ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs ‘Pay deaf ears to your ‘failed’ campaign team; have some rest and reflect on you...

3 hours ago

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover ‘You’ll avoid spending money, escape further disappointment; you did the right t...

3 hours ago

My political journey began with an unexpected invitation from a friend—Dr. Abu Sakara reveals My political journey began with an unexpected invitation from a friend—Dr. Abu S...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo built over 140 courts under his regime; giving judges jobs to do makes sense —Titus Glover 'humbles' Mahama on judiciary allegations ‘Akufo-Addo built over 140 courts under his regime; giving judges jobs to do mak...

4 hours ago

I'm delighted about Alans withdrawal from NPP presidential contest; he should join the winning team—Nana Akomea I'm delighted about Alan’s withdrawal from NPP presidential contest; he should j...

4 hours ago

Alan's flagbearership withdrawal: 'Blame your campaign team' —Allotey Jacobs to Alan Alan's flagbearership withdrawal: 'Blame your campaign team' — Allotey Jacobs to...

4 hours ago

I do not think Alan will settle for running mate to Bawumia—Prof Gyampo I do not think Alan will settle for running mate to Bawumia—Prof Gyampo

Just in....
body-container-line