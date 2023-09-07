ModernGhana logo
Order EC to hold limited voter registration at electoral areas, not only district offices — NDC, CPP, other parties tell court

Headlines Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Five opposition parties in Ghana have filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court against the Electoral Commission (EC) over its decision to hold limited voter registration at only district offices ahead of the 2023 elections.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention People's Party (CPP), All People's Congress (APC), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), and Great Consolidated People's Party (GCPP) argue that the EC's action violates the constitution and will lead to voter suppression.

The writ filed on September 7th invokes the court's original jurisdiction under Articles 2(1) and 130(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

It seeks several declarations that the EC's approach is unconstitutional and an order directing the commission to designate electoral area centers for registration, not just district offices.

The plaintiff parties argue this approach violates Regulation 30(1) of C.I. 91, which requires the EC to designate registration centers within the electoral areas that are suitable and easily accessible.

The EC had announced that the limited voter registration exercise which is set to commence on September 12 and end on October 2, will only be done at its district offices.

