Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku has pleaded with Alan Kyerematen following his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer race.

Mr Opoku, who had been an ardent member of Kyerematen's campaign, urged him not to consider forming a new political party or becoming an independent candidate.

In an interview on’ The Point of View’ on Citi TV monitored by ModernGhana News, Mr Davis Opoku noted the importance of party loyalty and encouraged Mr Kyerematen to remain in NPP, emphasizing that unity within the party was critical for electoral success.

"I really do not think that Mr. Kyerematen will want to form his party or would want to go independent. We all supported him because it’s NPP first. And I’m not too sure he’s going to disappoint the teeming supporters of his campaign.

“If he leaves the NPP, he will not get any support, and all the MPs who supported him will not follow him.

“I’m not too sure he will. I’m not looking forward to an announcement that seeks to break away from the party. He’s a party stalwart, and his efforts will be needed,” Mr Davis Opoku stated.

He expressed confidence that Mr Kyerematen could continue to play a pivotal role in the NPP by collaborating with different factions within the party, emphasizing the necessity of such unity for the NPP's success in future elections.

“We will need him to join forces so that we are able to win the next election. Probably, he may serve another strategic role in the future NPP government.

“There are various avenues open to him. For me, the decision to go independent, or form his own party…I don’t think he’s going to do that,” Mr Opoku stated.