ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘We need you to win the next elections; don’t be an independent candidate’ — Davis Ansah Opoku ‘begs’ Alan

Headlines We need you to win the next elections; dont be an independent candidate —Davis Ansah Opoku begs Alan
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku has pleaded with Alan Kyerematen following his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer race.

Mr Opoku, who had been an ardent member of Kyerematen's campaign, urged him not to consider forming a new political party or becoming an independent candidate.

In an interview on’ The Point of View’ on Citi TV monitored by ModernGhana News, Mr Davis Opoku noted the importance of party loyalty and encouraged Mr Kyerematen to remain in NPP, emphasizing that unity within the party was critical for electoral success.

"I really do not think that Mr. Kyerematen will want to form his party or would want to go independent. We all supported him because it’s NPP first. And I’m not too sure he’s going to disappoint the teeming supporters of his campaign.

“If he leaves the NPP, he will not get any support, and all the MPs who supported him will not follow him.

“I’m not too sure he will. I’m not looking forward to an announcement that seeks to break away from the party. He’s a party stalwart, and his efforts will be needed,” Mr Davis Opoku stated.

He expressed confidence that Mr Kyerematen could continue to play a pivotal role in the NPP by collaborating with different factions within the party, emphasizing the necessity of such unity for the NPP's success in future elections.

“We will need him to join forces so that we are able to win the next election. Probably, he may serve another strategic role in the future NPP government.

“There are various avenues open to him. For me, the decision to go independent, or form his own party…I don’t think he’s going to do that,” Mr Opoku stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration to district offices
07.09.2023 | Headlines
They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as payback to NPP
07.09.2023 | Headlines
I’m really baffled Parliament can approve a $3.9 million tax waiver and later admit errors – Sulemana Braimah
07.09.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

4 hours ago

They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as payback to NPP They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as pa...

4 hours ago

NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration to district offices NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration t...

4 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah Order EC to hold limited voter registration at electoral areas, not only distric...

5 hours ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs ‘Pay deaf ears to your ‘failed’ campaign team; have some rest and reflect on you...

5 hours ago

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover ‘You’ll avoid spending money, escape further disappointment; you did the right t...

5 hours ago

My political journey began with an unexpected invitation from a friend—Dr. Abu Sakara reveals My political journey began with an unexpected invitation from a friend—Dr. Abu S...

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo built over 140 courts under his regime; giving judges jobs to do makes sense —Titus Glover 'humbles' Mahama on judiciary allegations ‘Akufo-Addo built over 140 courts under his regime; giving judges jobs to do mak...

6 hours ago

I'm delighted about Alans withdrawal from NPP presidential contest; he should join the winning team—Nana Akomea I'm delighted about Alan’s withdrawal from NPP presidential contest; he should j...

6 hours ago

Alan's flagbearership withdrawal: 'Blame your campaign team' —Allotey Jacobs to Alan Alan's flagbearership withdrawal: 'Blame your campaign team' — Allotey Jacobs to...

6 hours ago

I do not think Alan will settle for running mate to Bawumia—Prof Gyampo I do not think Alan will settle for running mate to Bawumia—Prof Gyampo

Just in....
body-container-line